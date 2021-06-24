Collect Cat Food In Fortnite Season 7 To Complete Legendary Quest For 30,000XP

Along with a bunch of items to collect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, a player to collect cat food as well. The cat food can be found in a shipment carton like box, which has food for cats. To complete one of the legendary Fortnite challenges, a player has to find and collect cat food in Fortnite. In order to complete the quest, a player has to collect two cartons of cat food and will be rewarded with 30,000XP. Read along and find out how to collect cat food in Fortnite.

Week 3, Week 4, Week 5, and Week 6 Challenges pic.twitter.com/hqYJYcRgL9 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 22, 2021

Cat Food Locations in Fortnite

Location 1: One of the locations a player needs to visit in order to collect cat food in Fortnite is Dirty Docks. At the location, a cat food package can be found next to Meowscles boxes. However, it is not as easy to collect the cat food package here. This area is also an unguarded UFO parking spot, and hence, a lot of players might head towards Dirty Docks to get their hands on the UFO.

Location 2: one of the two cat food locations in Fortnite is the north end of Retail Row. The cat food packages can be found behind the bigger buildings, near a parked truck. This is a safe location and would be easy for most of the players unless an enemy is also trying to collect and complete one of the Fortnite challenges.

How to Collect Cat Food in Fortnite?

In order to collect cat food in Fortnite, a player needs to head over to one of the two locations described above. Keep in mind that two cartons/packages have to be picked up in order to complete the legendary quest. Being vigilant for the enemy encounter at the locations would be a wise in-game strategy. Once the cat food cartons are found, they can be picked up by the player just like other items in the game.

The cat food cartons are easy to find, provided that a player knows where to search. Otherwise one might skip these legendary quests in pursuit of challenging the aliens in the game. While completing the quest, be well-equipped with good loot and preferably a long-range weapon to scan the area before entering. Other players would also be looking for the cat food cartons at the given locations, so be ready for a fight.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES