Cricket 22 To Include Big Bash, CPL And Leagues From All Over Globe; See Gameplay

Big Ant Studios and Nacon have now confirmed the launch of their latest title, Cricket 22. The players have been waiting for the game for a long time now and it is the official follow-up title to Cricket 19. The game is called Cricket 22: The Official Game of The Ashes and the developers have also announced key details like game modes, gameplay enhancements, and the release date of this upcoming cricket game. The launch of this upcoming cricket 22 has now been picked up by the gamers and they have been trying to learn more about the upcoming title from Big Ant Studios and Nacon. Here is all we know about the game’s features, release date and pricing. Read on.

Cricket 22 gameplay and features

Apart from featuring the legendary Ashes tournament, Cricket 22 is also going to let players enjoy other competitive leagues from all over the globe including Australia’s Big Bash T20, Caribbean Premier League, and England’s The Hundred. Makers have managed to bring in a fully-licenced team roster including national team squads from Australia, England, The West Indies, Ireland, and New Zealand.

Just like its predecessor, Cricket 22 is also going to feature both men’s and women’s games. The game also has a brand new commentary team made up of known figures like Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Several upgrades have also been added to the game that allows the latest generation of hardware to deliver fast loading speeds and real-time ray tracing. Other additional features of Cricket 22 can be seen in the YouTube video attached below.

Cricket 22 Price and availability

Big Ant CEO Ross Symons also spoke to IGN about the game’s release and revealed its official release date. Cricket 22 release date has been set as November 25, 2021, and it is going to be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The makers have already started taking pre-orders for the game that can be used to get exclusive access to the Nets Challenge in mid-October. Users who are going to buy the Cricket 22 on PS4 or Xbox One will be eligible to get an upgrade for the PS5 or Xbox X/S. Cricket 22 is also supposed to be released for Nintendo Switch but its development will take some extra time hence setting its launch date for January 2022. More details about the game’s pricing and gameplay are supposed to be released soon.

