CSGO Sensitivity Settings Guide: What Is The Sensitivity Config Used By S1mple?

Having proper CSGO sensitivity settings at the start is very crucial to slowly build up the muscle memory. Read on for sens settings of some of the pro players.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most famous BR games out there and it comes under the genre of a multiplayer FPS, developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Having proper CSGO pro settings is very crucial in this game and it always helps to learn from the professional players. To get started, it is always advisable to start at 2 sensitivity and 400 dpi. Here's a list of CSGO mouse sensitivity of pro players.

CSGO Sensitivity

CSGO Pro Players Sensitivity

  • s1mple (Aleksandr Kostyliev) => RT1.3, KD1.43
  • Team - Natus Vincere
    • DPI - 400
    • USB Rate - 1000
    • Windows sensitivity - 6
    • In-game sensitivity - 3.09
    • Zoom sensitivity - 1
    • m_rawinput - 1
    • Resolution: 1280 x 960
    • AR: 4:3
    • Scaling: (stretched)
    • Monitor Hz 240
  • Niko (Nikola KovaÄ) => RT1.15, KD1.09
  • Team - G2 Esports
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 1.4
      • Zoom sensitivity - 0.8
      • m_rawinput - 1
      • Resolution: 1280 x 960
      • AR: 4:3
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • dev1ce (Nicholai Reedtz) => RT1.2, KD1.26
    • Team - Astralis
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 1.0
      • Zoom sensitivity - 1
      • m_rawinput - 1
      • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
      • AR: 16:9
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • XANTARES (Ismailcan DörtkardeÅŸ) => RT1.1, KD1.08
    • Team - BIG
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 2
      • Zoom sensitivity - 1
      • m_rawinput - 1
      • Resolution: 1024 x 768
      • AR: 4:3
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • apEX (Dan Madesclaire) => RT1.02, KD0.94
    • Team - Team Vitality
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 1.91
      • Zoom sensitivity - 1
      • m_rawinput - 1
      • Resolution: 1024 x 768
      • AR: 4:3
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • electronic (Denis Sharipov) => RT1.15, KD1.14
    • Team - Natus Vincere
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 2.2
      • Zoom sensitivity - 1
      • m_rawinput - no value
      • Resolution: 1280 x 1024
      • AR: 5:4
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • kNg (Vito Giuseppe) => RT1.09, KD1.1
    • Team - No team
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 2.5
      • Zoom sensitivity - 0.9
      • m_rawinput - 1
      • Resolution: 1280 x 960
      • AR: 4:3
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 240
    • swag (Braxton Pierce) => RT-unknown, KD-unknown
    • Team - Swole Patrol
      • DPI - 400
      • USB Rate - 1000
      • Windows sensitivity - 6
      • In-game sensitivity - 1.2
      • Zoom sensitivity - 1
      • m_rawinput - no value
      • Resolution: 1920 x 1080
      • AR: 16:9
      • Scaling: (stretched)
      • Monitor Hz 144

