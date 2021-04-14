CSGO Sensitivity Settings Guide: What Is The Sensitivity Config Used By S1mple?

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most famous BR games out there and it comes under the genre of a multiplayer FPS, developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Having proper CSGO pro settings is very crucial in this game and it always helps to learn from the professional players. To get started, it is always advisable to start at 2 sensitivity and 400 dpi. Here's a list of CSGO mouse sensitivity of pro players.

CSGO Sensitivity

CSGO Pro Players Sensitivity

s1mple (Aleksandr Kostyliev) => RT1.3, KD1.43

Team - Natus Vincere DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 3.09 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1280 x 960 AR: 4:3 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

Natus Vincere

Niko (Nikola KovaÄ) => RT1.15, KD1.09

Team - G2 Esports DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 1.4 Zoom sensitivity - 0.8 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1280 x 960 AR: 4:3 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

G2 Esports dev1ce (Nicholai Reedtz) => RT1.2, KD1.26

Team - Astralis DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 1.0 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 AR: 16:9 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

Astralis XANTARES (Ismailcan DörtkardeÅŸ ) => RT1.1, KD1.08

Team - BIG DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 2 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1024 x 768 AR: 4:3 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

BIG apEX (Dan Madesclaire) => RT1.02, KD0.94

Team - Team Vitality DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 1.91 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1024 x 768 AR: 4:3 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

Team Vitality electronic (Denis Sharipov) => RT1.15, KD1.14

Team - Natus Vincere DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 2.2 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - no value Resolution: 1280 x 1024 AR: 5:4 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

Natus Vincere kNg (Vito Giuseppe ) => RT1.09, KD1.1

Team - No team DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 2.5 Zoom sensitivity - 0.9 m_rawinput - 1 Resolution: 1280 x 960 AR: 4:3 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 240

No team swag (Braxton Pierce ) => RT-unknown, KD-unknown

) Team - Swole Patrol DPI - 400 USB Rate - 1000 Windows sensitivity - 6 In-game sensitivity - 1.2 Zoom sensitivity - 1 m_rawinput - no value Resolution: 1920 x 1080 AR: 16:9 Scaling: (stretched) Monitor Hz 144

Swole Patrol

Image Source: Valve Corporation