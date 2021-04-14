CSGO Sensitivity Settings Guide: What Is The Sensitivity Config Used By S1mple?

CSGO to Valorant sensitivity settings: Converting mouse sensitivity for Valorant
Quick links:
Image Source: Valve Corporation
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most famous BR games out there and it comes under the genre of a multiplayer FPS, developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. Having proper CSGO pro settings is very crucial in this game and it always helps to learn from the professional players. To get started, it is always advisable to start at 2 sensitivity and 400 dpi. Here's a list of CSGO mouse sensitivity of pro players.