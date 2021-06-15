Cyberpunk 2077 In Tesla Model S Plaid: Gameplay Shown At Delivery Event

Tesla held the Model S Plaid Delivery Event on June 11 in Freemont, California. In the event, details about Tesla's new Model S Plaid were revealed, including the capability to run high-end video games on a 17" infotainment system. As it turns out, Cyberpunk 2077 in Tesla Model S Plaid can be run at 60 fps, and the same was announced by Tesla CEO Elon Musk a couple of months ago. Read along to know more.

Cyberpunk 2077 in Tesla Model S Plaid Runs at 60 fps

Tesla recently held a delivery event for their new electric sedan, Model S Plaid. In the event, Elon Musk revealed all the details about the "fastest production car in the world." It has got a refined powertrain, better design and an improved experience. Additionally, as announced by Elon a couple of months ago, the infotainment system in Tesla Model S Plaid is capable of delivering "PS5 level performance."

The Tesla Model S Plaid was showcased in the delivery event when Elon officially announced it, and Cyberpunk 2077 was played live. While Elon was talking about it from the stage set up in Freemont, California, someone from the crew was playing the game on Model S Plaid's infotainment system. Elon also added that the "state-of-the-art infotainment system" can not only run high-quality video games, but stream shows from Netflix, navigate to a destination or even stream music live from Spotify. Cyberpunk 2077 in Tesla Model S Plaid was shown to run at 60 fps.

A couple of months ago, the CEO of Tesla Inc. Elon Musk tweeted about Tesla Model S Plaid. In a series of tweets, he mentioned the availability of luxury electric car and also revealed for the first time that the infotainment system in Tesla Model S Plaid can run Cyberpunk 2077. For those catching up, Cyberpunk 2077 is a futuristic open-world game developed by CD Projekt, and it is one of the most demanding video games in terms of hardware capability.

Plaid Model S ships next month pic.twitter.com/HFUPTnQiPB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

For all the Tesla fans out there, Elon has announced that they would soon increase the manufacturing to about 700 vehicles a week, followed by 1000 vehicles in a short time. The Tesla Model S Plaid comes with a peak power of 1,020 horsepower, along with a 390-mile range. The luxurious sedan has been designed to achieve a top speed of 0-60 mph in less than 2 seconds and flies at a top speed of 200 mph.

IMAGE: TESLA WEBSITE