Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2: Check Out Some Of The Main Highlights Of This Update

Cyberpunk is back with another new patch update and a number of issues have been addressed and changed to enhance the gameplay experience. While the entire patch notes have not yet been released, players have been able to see changes with the behaviour of police spawn, speed and sensitivity of the vehicle steering and more. Continue reading the article to know about all known changes and the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 release date.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2