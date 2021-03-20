Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2: Check Out Some Of The Main Highlights Of This Update

Cyberpunk is back with another new patch update and a number of issues have been addressed and changed to enhance the gameplay experience. While the entire patch notes have not yet been released, players have been able to see changes with the behaviour of police spawn, speed and sensitivity of the vehicle steering and more. Continue reading the article to know about all known changes and the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2
- Dodging mechanism
- One of the features that are going to be changed and made better is the dodging mechanism. Double-tapping a key on the PC to initiate dodging can now be turned off and this will help to avoid dodging by accident.
- The behaviour issue of Police Spawning has been addressed
- Previously police used to spawn right on top of the wanted players. Now this update will decrease the problem of the NPCs spawn at the back of the players. This will make it seem like it will take time for the police to arrive at the crime scene after it has been reported.
- There will also be a recon drone which will give the feeling that the crime situation is being observed by the police first.
- Speed of Steering and Sensitivity
- A large majority of players were facing issues with the speed of vehicle steering and this was more prominent on the PC or the platforms which gave lower frame rates. Due to this, it was hard to keep cars on the road and avoid letting them go out of control.
- For this, the update brings a new Steering Sensitivity slider into the options menu. Now the maximum turn radius will not be affected much and the players will be able to slow down the steering speed for all vehicles in the game.
- The steering speed is now going to be very consistent from 20 to 60+ FPS.
- Rock&Roll for racers
- Many times the player vehicles get stuck at different places in the Night City. Now this update will add a feature known as Unstuck which will get initiated when the player vehicle is at one position and is accelerating.
- For this, just hold down the accelerator and you will be able to rock it forward or back and also be able to rotate it left/right.