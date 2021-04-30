Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements, Size And Time To Finish The Action Role Playing Game

Cyberpunk 20727 was one of the most talked about action role playing games but it was a real let down after the number of bugs spotted in the game. The makers have released a number of new updates that have fixed all of these issues and the players seem to love the game. But to run it seamlessly, the players are trying to search about the Cyberpunk 2077 requirements. Here is the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. Read

Cyberpunk 2077 Size, Requirements and more

Cyberpunk 2077 size is approximately 70 Gb and the players need to keep that much free space on their system. It is also said that a gamer is required to invest around 40-50 hours of their time to complete the game completely. This time can also be extended if the players wish to complete all the 6 endings that are there in the game. Because of the high graphics and the huge amount of space it takes up, the game certainly requires a powerful system to run without any problems. To help the viewers, here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077. There is also a picture that was posted on Cyberpunk 2077 official website that can help get the PC requirements of the same.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements (minimum)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 7 or 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: The players will certainly come across a nuembr of different variety of visual effects that may cause seizures or loss of consciousness in a minority of people. It is important to seek mediacl attention immediately if you experience any of the above symptoms while playing the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements (recommended)

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1060 6GB / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 70 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements with an estimated price of the equipments

Core i7-10700K : $378

GeForce RTX 3080: $700 (when supply improves)

NZXT Kraken X63 : $149

Asus TUF Gaming Z490-Plus : $180

G.Skill Aegis 2x16GB DDR4-3200 : $115

Adata XPG Gammix S5 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD : $110

Phanteks Eclipse P400A : $70

Thermaltake GF1 850W Gold : $130

Pomo Image Source: Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter