Days Gone Horde Not Spawning: Here's A Simple Fix For The Game's Bug

Sony interactive's Days Gone has become one of the most popular games played by gamers recently. The game's missions and challenges are a huge attraction point for the gamers to spend their valuable time on this game. But some of them have managed to come across a bug and are thus searching for terms like Days Gone Horde not spawning. To help out these players, we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same.

Days Gone Horde not spawning

The players have recently been trying to search about Days Gone Hordes not spawning and are certainly trying to find a fix for the same. The game requires the players to take down these Hordes as a part of the side missions. But Days Gone Horde not appearing after reaching the location has become a huge issue for the players. A simple fix for this bug is to quick-save the game and restart it immediately. The players can also try and quick-save the game on the bike and restart it. The makers have not addressed this problem officially but you can expect them to fix this issue since thousands of players have been complaining about Days Gone Horde not showing. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some locations where one can find the Hordes in the game.

Days Gone Horde locations

White King Mine Horde: Can be found on the north-western corner of Cascades. Find the horde after crossing a small wooden bridge until you reach the mine.

Death Train Horde: You will be required to move south towards the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint. You will find the Dark Train Horde sleeping in the train carriages during the day.

Horse Lake Horde: Start moving towards the eastern side of the Horse Lake NERO Checkpoint. You will spot this Horde sleeping in a cave on the left.

Lava Arch Horde: You will spot this Horde in the Lava Arch.

Shadow Lake Horde: Try and move towards the northern side of the Marion Forks Tunnel NERO Checkpoint. You can find this Horde at the top of Shadow Lake inside a cave.

Marion Forks Horde: Move towards the southern side of Marion Forks. Spot the Horde inside the small cave on the eastern side of the road.

Belknap Crater Horde: Can be found in a cave located on the north-western side of the Belknap Caves Ambush Camp.

Promo Image Source: Bend Studio Twitter