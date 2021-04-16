Days Gone PC Release Date: When Is The PlayStation Exclusive Coming To PC?

The PS exclusive title, Days Gone release date for PC is set to be May 18, 2021. As of now, the game is available for Pre-Purchase from many digital retailers like Steam and Epic Games Store. After Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding last year, Days Gone is the third big PlayStation exclusive to come to PC. Continue reading the article to know all about the features of this upcoming PC port of the PS exclusive.

Days Gone Coming to PC

Now that Days Gone is coming to PC, more players will be able to experience the epic journey of Deacon St. John, a former outlaw biker who is now a drifter and bounty hunter trying to survive in a post-apocalyptic open world where danger is almost everywhere. The PC version of Days Gone will feature include 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support, unlocked framerates and improved graphics (increased level of details, field of view, foliage draw distances).

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage and 16 GB of memory is recommended

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system OS: Windows 10 64-bits Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 70 GB available space Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage is recommended



Increased level of detail, foliage draw distances, and graphical customizations will all be available as new display customization options. There will also be a new "super resolution picture mode" that allows you to catch photographs of Deacon St. John and up to 500 Freakers on screen at once. Players can pre-order their copies of Days Gone since it is available on digital stores including Steam and the Epic Games Store for $49.99 USD.

Image Source: Bend Studio