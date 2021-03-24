Demoness Meaning In Free Fire: How To Defeat Demoness And Get Colours Back?

Free fire is up with another major event and this time it's on one of the biggest festivals in India. The Free Fire Holi event is going to be celebrated on March 28, 2021. Here, you will know more about this upcoming Free Fire update and also about the various phases through which this event will be organised in the game.

Demoness Meaning in Free Fire

So what is the demoness in Free Fire? As the name suggests, it is a female demon which the players need to hunt down together. In the game, it is described that all the survivors are invited to join Kelly, Hayato, and Misha's crew. They'll set out on a quest to find the Demoness and recover the missing colours so that the Holi celebrations can continue. Survivors would be required to complete two stages in order to accomplish this.

The Holi Event to Fight Against the Demoness

The first stage of this event is known as - "Fight for your colours"

This is already live and will run from March 15 to 29 in which the Survivors will join the search for the hideout of the Demoness.

They will need to pick their exploration track marked in different colours, locate the Demoness, then release the stolen colours.

Taking the Demoness down will require the collective efforts of all Survivors across India.

The rewards include The Punkster Runner bundle, A Custom Room Card, A Character Level 8 Card, An Awakening Shard.

Once the Demoness is defeated the colours would be dispersed to different locations across the map.

Players will need to collect and exchange the colours for additional rewards.

Stage 2 will start with a personality test taken by the survivors

There will be a set of simple questions around their playing style, how to make friends, etc. in order to reveal their true colours.

This colour will represent them for the final colour collection. Players will then have to collect coloured paints from after-match drops, exchange any duplicated colours with friends, Gather a full set of 10 colours to restore them to Free Fire.

Free Fire Holi Event Rewards Players will receive rewards like the One-Finger Push-Up emote and the Cyber Bunnies sky-board.

The grand Holi celebration takes place on March 28 along with some additional rewards.

The company will also release a new web series along with a music video which will be released along with the in-game grand celebration

The three-episode web series will follow a group of players coming together through Free Fire

The first episode is out now on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire.

Image Source: Garena