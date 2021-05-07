Destiny 2 Baby Fallen: Who Are The Baby Fallen In The Upcoming Season Of The Splicer?

Bungie announced the next season of Destiny 2 material on Tuesday morning. Season of the Splicer is the title, and it will concentrate on a new Vex hazard. The sun has been blocked out by the ancient, machinelike race, plunging the Last City into everlasting darkness. But all of the players are focused on something else: the new Fallen babies. Continue reading to know more about these adorable new babies which the players might have to protect.

Destiny 2 Baby Fallen

Right after the trailer was released, all the fans around the globe were more interested in the fallen babies. A lot of tweets and fan art went along with it in which everyone kept mentioning that these babies need to be protected at all costs. It is still to be seen as what new game mechanics could be introduced with the Season of the Splicer.

Baby fallen baby fallen baby fallen!!!!!!! #DestinyArt pic.twitter.com/RBNshxCsjV — The Edgeless Terror (@ascendantraisin) May 4, 2021

Destiny players have been pleading with Bungie to make Baby Fallen plush toys, and also asking them for more Baby Fallen material. Bungie previously gave fans a sneak peek at Baby Fallen over a year ago, but only in the form of fan art which is also shown below.

During the "Season of the Splicer," a new six-player matchmade activity named "Override" will assign players the task of stealing Vex code by hacking the Vex simulation and discovering its secrets. There will also be a weekly pinnacle mission called "Expunge" open. Players will have to wait until May 22 to infiltrate the Vault of Glass, as these new missions will be available on day one of the “Season of the Splicer” update.

Destiny 2 Season 14 will be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, according to Bungie. This will occur during the weekly reset, so players can expect the new season to begin at about 6 p.m. BST. Following that, on May 22, the Vault of Glass will reappear.

Destiny 2's new season, which will be released this month, has received a new seasonal trailer. This confirmed all of the latest features in "Season of the Splicer." A new six-player matchmade activity called "Override" will give players some essential tasks during the "Season of the Splicer."

IMAGE: Bungee