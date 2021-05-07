Destiny 2 Bleak Watcher Aspect Disabled: Here Are The Changes Made By The Game Developers

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play FPP game that had taken over the gaming community when it was released. The makers constantly keep updating their game to bring in new challenges and eliminate all the bugs present. Makers have recently fixed a popular issue that is certainly being loved by the players. Here is some valuable information about the Destiny 2 Aspect Of Influence being bugged. Read more

Destiny 2 Bleak Watcher Aspect Disabled

The makers of Destiny 2 are now bringing in the Trials of Osiris that has taken over the gaming community with a swift. The players were initially sceptical about this challenge being released because of the bugs faced by them. Thus the makers have managed to disable these small bugs in the game. The players have also been searching for terms like Destiny 2 Bleak Watcher aspect disabled because of these small bugs in the game. Initially, the players thought that because Aspect of Influence bugged, this event would be cancelled. But because of the fixes released by the makers, the challenges have been going live currently. Apart from this, here is also a small video that can help you to know more about the Destiny 2 Bleak Watcher aspect disabled. Here is also the list of changes brought in with the latest hotfix released by Bungie.

Destiny 2 Patch Notes

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue in Trials of Osiris where the I Am Invincible medal was appearing for all players when one player earned it.

The medal wasn't actually awarded to the players who didn't earn it, they just incorrectly got the UI popup as if it had been.

Fixed an issue where restricted players were incorrectly unable to access Crucible and Gambit private matches.

Fixed an issue where there was no audio cue playing when an enemy player was revived in a Trials match.

COSMODROME

Fixed an issue on Exodus Garden 2A where players could skip the first barrier by going out of environment.

DREAMING CITY

Fixed an issue where region chest icons would remain on the map after finding the chest.

BATTLEGROUND: FOOTHOLD

Fixed a dropship issue that was causing some poor performance.

This should slightly improve performance during the boss encounter when the dropships arrive.

BATTLEGROUND: BEHEMOTH

Made key item names more consistent during the activity.

Fixed an issue where the closing dialog would run longer than the ending timer of the activity.

GENERAL BATTLEGROUNDS FIXES

Player positioning is locked during Tribute Chest slam animations. Should reduce the likelihood of killing teammates while opening Chests.

Fixed an issue where volatile cells would noticeably clip into the players arm.

STRIKES

Fallen S.A.B.E.R.:

Fixed an issue where the strike Boss would not spawn until all players were alive and present.

Improved objective waypoint behavior.

Fixed some grammatical errors in player-directive text.

Fixed an issue where Zavala's dialog in the first area could play multiple times.

Fixed a bug where a Fallen energy shield could be seen sticking out of a wall.

Devil's Lair:

Sepiks Prime now has a Boss health bar.

Fixed some floating environment objects.

Fixed an issue where some monster spawn points looked like accessible doorways to players.

Fixed an issue where an Overload Captain could spawn with the wrong name.

Fixed an issue where the Fallen Walker and Fallen Brigs could respawn after they were defeated.

Fixed an issue where physics was missing from a wall early in the strike, allowing players to get lost out of environment.

LAST WISH

Fixed a bug where players that died after slamming the Heart could repeatedly spawn outside of the area and die.

Fixed an issue where Creeping Darkness wouldn't kill players.

GARDEN OF SALVATION

Fixed an issue where Tether Hubs could accept tethers when shielded.

IMAGE: BUNGIE TWITTER