Destiny 2 Server Maintenance Time: When Will The Downtime End?

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular first-person shooter games right now. The base game is now available for free on Steam, as well as on other platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. The game also features a single-player campaign, which is considered an excellent offering from the legendary video game developer, Bungie. The FPS title has been consistent with updates since launch and offers plenty of exciting content and features to keep the fans hooked for hours. The game servers are currently down, meaning players won't be able to log into the game right now as developers are set to roll out another major update to the game. Users who try to get into the game will be welcomed with a message saying that the servers are currently down.

Destiny 2 server maintenance time

Game developer Bungie, Inc. confirmed its plans for Destiny 2 server maintenance and how long the servers will be down across Xbox One, PS4, and PC platforms. According to a recent announcement by the game's support team, the Destiny 2 downtime is set to end at around 2 PM PT. As for Guardians (player characters of Destiny and Destiny 2) in the UK, Destiny 2 downtime will end at around 10 PM BST. The official schedule confirms that players will be able to log into the game as early as around 6 PM BST.

The developers have also stated that users who try logging back into the game during this period might end up in a queue and will, therefore, encounter issues while signing in as the background maintenance will still be ongoing. For people who are able to successfully log back into the game, the latest Destiny 2 update should be available to download right away.

Developers have already released the official Destiny patch notes 2 2.9.1.1 for PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers. The latest patch 2.9.1.1 is released on PlayStation 4 as version 1.56, and the patch size is 200 MB, featuring some major fixes for Guardians following the latest weekly Destiny 2 reset.

