Destiny 2 To Be Added To Xbox Game Pass For PC: Check New Features & Requirements

Microsoft is currently working hard to bring in the well-known gaming franchise, Destiny 2 to Xbox Game Pass PC users. Keep in mind that the shooting game, Destiny 2 is available on Xbox Game Pass for console players but the recent success of the game might have pushed Microsoft to release a PC version of the game. Destiny 2 Xbox Game Pass for PC release date has been set as October 12th and the makers have certainly made some key upgrades to this version of the game. Gamers have been curious to learn more about these upgrades and have been looking out for them on the internet. To help out these players, here is all the information available about the Destiny 2 Xbox Game Pass for PC release date. Read more

Destiny 2 Xbox Game Pass for PC release and features

Bungie has recently enabled the 4K resolution at 60fps on both the Xbox and PlayStation next-generation consoles and the same specs are going to be added to the PC version of the game. PC platters will be able to compete against players across all platforms because of the cross-play feature. Bungie has promised to add the Beyond Light DLC with its stasis-freezing abilities for all PC players. Keep in mind that the Beyond Light DLC expansion is not actually free in the game and the players need to have a total of 1000 silver to get this expansion.

More about Destiny 2

Apart from this, the makers recently confirmed the release of The Witch Queen expansion during the Destiny 2 showcase. A pre-order version of the expansion has already been released for the gamers. Bungie has also given out all the prices for The witch Queen expansion. The expansion’s PlayStation version will cost about Rs. 2,599. Players can also gain some exclusive rewards by pre-ordering the standard edition of the game. Here is a list of all the rewards you can get for pre-ordering the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Standard Edition.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Standard Edition rewards

Exotic gear

Weapon crafting

Glaive weapon archetype

Six-player activities

Destiny 2 PC requirements