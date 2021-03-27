Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris: Rewards And Weapons Of The Popular PvP Game Mode

Destiny 2 has been one of the most played games released by Bungie. The makers have been adding a lot of new changes to their game. Thus the players have been asking a lot of questions related to the game. To help you guys out, we have listed all the information we have about it.

Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris

The players have recently been asking questions about the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards and Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weapons. Well, this is because the players saw this irregularity and are trying to know why it is happening. We have managed to gather some information about the same and get it right here. So we have managed to list our guide that could answer your questions about the Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards and Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris weapons. Apart from this, we ahve also listed a small video by a gamer that could help you out will all your questions. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into a complete guide for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris rewards

3 wins — The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle

5 wins — Pyrrhic Ascent Mask, Helm, Hood (Hunter, Titan, and Warlock helmet)

7 wins — Pyrrhic Ascent Cloak, Mark, Bond (Hunter, Titan, and Warlock class item)

Flawless — The Messenger (Adept), Kinetic pulse rifle — random Adept mod

Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris weapons

Vision Stone, Legendary Auto Rifle

Blind Perdition, Legendary Pulse Rifle

Burning Eye, Legendary Scout Rifle

Exile's Student, Legendary Hand Cannon

Stellar Vestige, Legendary Fusion Rifle

Unraveling Thread, Legendary Shotgun

The Winged Word, Legendary Sniper Rifle

More about Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is a popular free to play game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows on October 24, 2017. After being released in 2017, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the world. The makers, Bengie are also known for making a number of other popular games including Halo Myth, Oni and many more. Here are all the games released by Bungie till date.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

