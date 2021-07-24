Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Walkthrough: Release Date, Rewards And How To Participate

Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris event has now been released for all the players and they have been loving it. This is not the first time Destiny 2 players are going to experience this event. It has already been released before and usually, a number of rewards and new features get added for this event. Currently, the players have been trying to search more about these new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris rewards and events in the game. To help out the players, here is all the information needed to start the new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris update. Read more

Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris rewards and release

A lot of new information has been released about the new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris. July 23-27 have been set as the event dates and the players can participate in this event and win rewards like weapons, skins and much more. Saint-14 has been announced as the new Trials vendor and the players can directly go to Tower Hangar every Friday to interact with him. Keep in mind that the Trials of Osiris map changes every week. This time the makers have added a map called Convergence in the game. To help the viewers, here is also a video taken from Youtube that can give the players a visual representation of the new Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map. Apart from this, here is also a list of rewards that can be obtained with this event. Read

3 wins: Shayura’s Wrath, Void submachine gun

5 wins: Pyrrhic Ascent Vest, Plate, Vestment, chest armour

7 wins: The Messenger, Kinetic pulse rifle

Flawless: Igneous Hammer (Adept), Solar hand cannon

Also, keep in mind that the players who managed to get 7 consecutive wins will be moved to Lighthouse social space. Completing 7 wins straight is called a Flawless run in this game. Lighthouse social space is a special place in the game that gives these players some exclusive rewards for their efforts. Apart from this, Bungie has been extremely busy trying to come up with a new Destiny 2 update for their new season. Season 15 is scheduled to be launched next month and the players will certainly get to experience some new additions to the game. No other information has been released by the makers.