Destiny Banned On Twitch For The Third Time: Know Why And For How Long Will The Ban Last

Twitch streamers being banned isn't particularly some news out of the ordinary anymore as it is happening far too often lately. However, veteran streamer Destiny getting banned may come as a shock to some because of his sheer popularity on the platform. While some fans are wondering if the ban is worth it, after all, a day without the streamer may cause some serious viewer loss to the platform, a few are still wrapping their heads over why this decision was taken in the first place. Here's the reason behind why was Destiny banned.

Why was Destiny banned?

On the April 28 stream, Destiny invited a guest, who, at some point in the video, claimed to own contents of Hunter Biden's hacked laptop. What started off as a harmless debate soon got out of control as the guest started flashing her phone screen towards the camera, claiming to be having some sort of proof. But what was revealed was far more controversial as the preview swiped to an explicit image of Hunter Biden with two women. This act was clearly against Twitch terms of service and Destiny knew it far too well as he had visibly gone into panic mode.

The guest, too, realised the implication of what was accidentally shown and quickly jolted away her phone from the screen. However, the split-second view didn't go unnoticed by Twitch as Destiny's channel went missing from the platform a day later. It's still not clear how long will the streamer be banned for but fans are speculating that he may be back within a day or so. Suspensions on Twitch typically remain for 24 hours or up to 7 days. Whereas, severe violations of terms could lead to a ban of 30 or more days.

A similar incident had taken place with another popular streamer named Pokimane who had accidentally clicked on a link in confidence that turned out to be an avenue to PornHub. However, since the incident was an unintentional mistake, Pokimane managed to escape a ban and was let out with a stern warning. As for Destiny, the popular streamer is no stranger to a Twitch ban as this is the third time he's gone down that path. This incident is no less than a worry as it is a known fact that repeated violations can cause a permanent ban.

Image Source: Steven Kenneth Bonnell II Instagram