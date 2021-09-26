'Diablo 2 Resurrected': Here's A Guide To Defeat Lord Of Pain, Duriel

Blizzard Entertainment has just released its Diablo 2: Resurrected and the gamers have been loving the remastered version of this classic 2000 release. But some players are facing issues getting through some tough missions like defeating the Lord of Pain, Duriel. Diablo 2: Resurrected's Duriel is a demonic guardian of Lut Gholein’s magical and sandy region. It is one of the toughest to get through this mission, the gamers have been asking specific questions like, ‘How to defeat Duriel in Diablo 2: Resurrected?’ So here is a full guide that can help the players get through this Diablo 2: Resurrected mission easily. Read more to know ‘How to find Duriel in Diablo 2: Resurrected?’

How to defeat Duriel in Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Keeping in mind the main objective of Duriel is to guard the Tomb of Tal Rasha. He was given this duty by the elder Prime Evils and have set him nest to Tal Rasha’s chamber in the game’s burial jail. Players will need to have the Horadric Staff unlock the chamber. Entering this chamber will start one's fight with the lord o Pian himself. It is noteworthy that the chamber is extremely small in size and the sides are covered by the demon companions. So the best option for the players at defeating this demon is by dodging his attacks and attacking with quick counters.

Players can also start recognising the combination of severe physical attacks used by Duriel. Also, keep an eye out for the freezing aura that can damage the player’s health and movement speed. The best bet at defeating this character in the game is by running around and using the melee mercenary to keep him distracted. Anticipate when the demon is going to attack, dodge it and then attack back with a powerful counter.

Apart from this, players should also keep their inventory full with extra ammo and supplies. Rejuvenation potions can be extremely helpful to get through such tough boss missions in the game. A single blow from Duriel can easily reduce the player’s health drastically. Thus, keep the rejuvenation potions handy and keep using them as you take damage from his attacks. Apart from this, here is also a video that can show you how to attack Duriel in the game.

(Image: Twitter/@Diablo)