Diablo Immortal's Release Date For Smartphones And PCs: Blizzard Unveils All New Features

Diablo Immortal is coming out for Android, iOS and Windows PC next month, on June 2, 2022. Ahead of the game's launch, Blizzard Entertainment has talked about the accessibility features that it has packed into the game, including features related to controls, chat, and graphics. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming with Diablo Immortal for smartphones and PC.
On the official post that announces the features, Blizzard mentions "we believe games are for everyone, no matter their ability. This is why the Diablo Immortal team is committed to building a game experience that is accessible to all." Adding to it, Blizzard says, "We are happy to share an overview of the first round of accessibility features that will be available at the game's launch. Our initial focus has been on control and chat features to ensure as many players as possible can experience our core gameplay while still being able to form deep social connections."
Diablo Immortal accessibility features
- Control features: Players will be able to use controllers to play Diablo Immortal on both smartphones and Windows desktops. The game will automatically detect the presence of a controller and controls including skills, accessing chats and others can be remapped from the Settings menu. Blizzard is also including a free cursor that can be used to access the non-gameplay features of the game.
- Chat features: Players will be able to change the font size of the in-game change and enlarge it by up to 200% in the chat tab of the Settings menu. Additionally, players will also be able to convert the Party voice chat into written text using the Voice Chat Transcription feature. Then there is a text-to-speech feature that can narrate the chat messages with a computerized voice. With the feature, users will have the ability to control which channels' chats will be narrated.
- Graphic features: Players will be able to increase the brightness of dark places in the game with the World Brightness option available in the Settings menu. The developers are also planning to add additional visual accessibility features in the game for higher contrast settings. Stay tuned for more updates about the Diablo Immortal and other gaming news.