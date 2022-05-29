Diablo Immortal's Release Date For Smartphones And PCs: Blizzard Unveils All New Features

Diablo Immortal is coming out for Android, iOS and Windows PC next month, on June 2, 2022. Ahead of the game's launch, Blizzard Entertainment has talked about the accessibility features that it has packed into the game, including features related to controls, chat, and graphics. Keep reading to know more about the new features coming with Diablo Immortal for smartphones and PC.

On the official post that announces the features, Blizzard mentions "we believe games are for everyone, no matter their ability. This is why the Diablo Immortal team is committed to building a game experience that is accessible to all." Adding to it, Blizzard says, "We are happy to share an overview of the first round of accessibility features that will be available at the game's launch. Our initial focus has been on control and chat features to ensure as many players as possible can experience our core gameplay while still being able to form deep social connections."

Diablo Immortal accessibility features