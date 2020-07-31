Diplo Fortnite Event: How To Watch Live Concert At Party Royale Main Stage?

Fortnite has had a number of music-centric events in-game this year around. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has made people stay indoors in quarantine, many events have taken the virtual route and attracted millions in viewership. Similarly, Travis Scott's Astronimacial concert in the past had attracted 12.5 million in-game players in Fortnite. Now, Diplo is all set to entertain the in-game players with Dipo Presents: Higher Ground in Fortnite. Read below to know how to watch the concert live and its timing -

Also read: Fortnite XP coins Week 7 locations: Locations of Purple, Blue, Green & Golden XP coins

How to watch Diplo event in Fortnite

Fortnite's Battle Royale mode has been predominantly famous for years, it is likely that users have not participated in the game's Party Royale mode which is a departure from the violence and is actually a virtual hub for players to unwind and have a good time. All players have to do is select the Party Royale playlist from the Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, which will lead players to a smaller island meant for partying.

Players can find the main stage on the western edge of the party island. Fortnite has hosted concerts and movie screenings at the main stage, the same place where Diplo will be playing the concert. Diplo Presents: Higher Ground will kick-off at 11:00 AM PST/ 2:00 PM EST. People who cannot make it to the event will also have an opportunity to experience when Fortnite reairs it on August 3, 2020, at 6:00 PM PST/ 9:00 PM EST.

Also read: How to enable 2FA in Fortnite? Why is it necessary to complete 2FA setup?

Besides Diplo's foot-tapping music, Fortnite will also be including the new Envision Outfit in the game which will be added to Item Shop. Items like Light Knives Pickaxe and Back Scratchers Back Bling will be added to the Item Shop. Besides this, new skins called Party Diva, Party MVP and Party Star Outfits whereas a new iteration of the Nightlife Skin will also be making their way to the Item Shop.

Also read: Where are Floating Rings in Fortnite week 7 of Season 3?

Image courtesy - Fortnite official website

Fortnite has had a series of online events that started with concerts featuring Travis Scott and Marshmello. Whereas, director Christopher Nolan also was a big name in Fortnite when the trailer for Tenet was released in-game. It is expected that this trend in the game will only be advancing further.

Also read: Where are balls of yarn at Catty Corner in Fortnite Week 7?