Disco Elysium Endings: Here's More About Deserter From Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium endings

The game ends with the Deserter confessing to committing the murder. He explains his crime and confesses that he has been living on an island for the past four or five decades. The ending also mentioned that the murder was done with a gunshot and not by hanging in order to frame Klaasje. With the help of the Inland Empire skill, you will learn that the Deserter was influenced by cryptid after living alongside him for years. The Deserter’s mind gets influenced by the pheromones from the cryptid that leads him to commit these crimes. This is the only ending that the game has. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the game.

More about Disco Elysium

Disco Elysium is a pop[ular role-playing game that has been developed and published by ZA/UM. The entire game is based on a story that is set in a large city that is still recovering from a war. The player takes up the role of an amnesic detective that is determined to solve a murder case. It is not shocking to see that the game has been inspired by Infinity Engine–era role-playing games, for example, Planescape: Torment. The game was written and designed by Karelian-Estonian novelist, Robert Kurvitz. The game was initially released for Microsoft Windows in October 2019. Soon the makers also released a macOS version of the game in April 2020. In 2021, the makers decided to release an expanded version of the game for the console gamers and even released the update for their PC versions. It also received a lot of positive reviews from not only the fans but also the critics as well. We have managed to list some of those game ratings right here.

Game Informer: 9/10, 9/10 (The Final Cut)

GameSpot: 10/10

IGN: 9.6/10, 10/10 (The Final Cut)

PC Gamer (US): 92/100

