Discord's New 'Watch Together' Feature Released: How To Watch YouTube Videos On Discord

Discord has become one of the most popular social media sites known for creating communities and social groups. Recent Discord updates from the developers reveal that the makers have already started testing the YouTube integration. The update comes in after YouTube forced two popular Discord music bots - Groovy and Rythm - to go offline. Discord is being tested on random servers and its new feature is termed as ‘Watch Together'. Using this feature will enable a group of people to watch YouTube videos together. A similar feature was already being tested about 10 months ago but the project was paused without any given reason.

Discord's 'Watch Together' Feature released

It seems that Discord has re-prioritised the development of this particular feature after the online video streaming platform shut down a couple of their music bots. It is a bit shocking to see Discord making efforts to add a feature that enables watching YouTube videos, after seeing the Google-owned company shut down their Groovy and Rythm bots from the platform. It could also be a way for the makers to bring back their music bots online by making YouTube available on their platform.

It was just within a matter of days when YouTube started shutting down Discord music bots. The first music bot, Groovy was taken down after the company sent a legal cease and desist letter to the makers. Soon after, Discord music bot Rythm also stopped working at the start of September. So, it might be a bit difficult to really understand why Discord is working on making this feature available. Here is a full step-by-step guide to help one use this new Discord feature.

How to access the Discord New Feature 'Watch Together'

Step 1: Open YouTube and select the video you want to watch with friends.

Step 2: Open Discord and join a channel to start streaming the video.

Step 3: Then look for 'Screen' and click on it.

Step 4: Then select the window that you want to watch with your friends.

Step 5: Make sure that the 'Sound' toggle button is switched on.

Step 6: Then click 'Go Live'.

Step 7: The video is available to watch. Now, send an Invite to your friends to watch the video together.

Image: Twitter/@discord