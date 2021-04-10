Do You Copy Endings: Here's All You Need To Know About The Popular Horror Game

Do You Copy is a survival horror video game that has garnered a lot of attention for its endings. The players have recently been trying to figure out a lot of information about the Do You Copy game. So to help them, we have gathered some information about the same. Read more about Do You Copy endings.

Know all about Do You Copy game endings

The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about Do You Copy all endings and how to get Do You Copy endings on their platforms. This is because the makers of the game added a number of alternate endings in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Do You Copy.

The game has a total of 4 different endings. The first ending is triggered only if the hiker dies in the game. The second one is triggered only if the goatman dies. The rest of the endings get triggered when both the characters live in the game or both of them die. Here's a look at a small video from YouTube that could show how to trigger all the endings in Do You Copy. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some additional information about the game.

More about Do You Copy

Do You Copy is a popular freeware survival horror game that has been created by Space Octopus Studios. This game is available for download on Gamejolt which was initially made for the website’s Asylum Jam 2017. The players will need to take up the role of a newbie park ranger in the game who is required to search for a lost person in the park. They will need to roam around the entire park in order to search for the lost person. The game has managed to get a reputable rating from the critics as well as the players. The IMDb rating of the game Do You Copy is 8.1 out of 10.

Promo Image Source: Game Jolt website