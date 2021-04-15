Does Brie Larson Play Fortnite? Fortnite Releases A New Skin Inspired By Larson

Fortnite is known for its incredible challenges and missions that keep a player hooked to the game. However, a recent Nintendo Ad featured popular actress Brie Larson playing Fortnite. And, since then, players have a single question about "does Brie Larson play Fortnite?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Does Brie Larson play Fortnite?

Dream on and game like a hero with @brielarson’s hand-crafted Locker Bundle!



Grab it in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/PpGaxVXlp1 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 15, 2021

With a user base of more than 350 million players, Fortnite is amongst the top Battle Royale survival games in the world. And, recently, the game developers released a new Skin inspired by Brie Larson called the Bushranger skin bundle. Larson who is popular for her role as Captain Marvel in MCU's biggest hits loves to play Fortnite in her free time.

In a recent Tweet, the popular actor announced the release of her Bundle pack in the Fortnite Item Shop. Her Tweet read: "A moment I will *forever* cherish... introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real-life squad - The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker?"

The Tweet also had a video of Brie Larson expressing her excitement. In the video, the actor mentioned that she often plays Fortnite and has her Fortnite Clan called Bush Babies. The bundle, which includes an outfit, harvesting tool, back bling, and two emotes, cost 3,000 V-Bucks. Here’s everything we can see in Brie Larson’s Fortnite bundle:

Bushranger skin

Honey Hitters pickaxe

Buzzy Bag

Freemix emote

Glitter emote

A moment I will *forever* cherish... introducing my Fortnite Locker, inspired by my real life squad - The Bush Babies! What items are must-haves in your locker? #EpicPartner @FortniteGame pic.twitter.com/hRucOvaeUA — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 15, 2021

Apart from this, Brie Larson might have been a part of Epic Games Fortnite Item Shop in December 2020 with the release of Captain Marvel, a character she played in numerous Marvel Movies. Nevertheless, this is the recent most instance of her appearance in the game. The Bushranger skin is quite interesting and she believes that her choice of emotes is attached to her own self-image. We are sure that Fortnite and Marvel fans are going to be thrilled to play with her latest skin from the bundle. Fortnite is free-to-play on PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Android.

Image ~ Brie Larson Twitter