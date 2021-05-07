Does Mia Die In Resident Evil 8? All You Need To Know About The Survival Horror Series

Mia Winters is a former Connections operative who assisted in Eveline's birth and served as a "caretaker" for her while concealing her job as a worker at a "trading firm" from her husband, Ethan. She was found after being presumed dead in 2014 by the Baker family, who kept her under lock and key at their home until she was rediscovered in mid-2017. So why did Chris Redfield kill Mia and does Mia die in Resident Evil 8? Continue reading the article to find the answers to these Resident Evil 8 spoilers.

Resident Evil Village

It turns out that Mia is alive and well as you move through the story's many twists and turns. Mother Miranda had abducted her shortly after giving birth to Rose and held her in the castle to experiment on her. Resident Evil Village is a direct sequel to Capcom's Resident Evil 7, which was released earlier in the last generation of consoles and follows Ethan, Chris, and Mia through their adventure. In RE 7, there were a lot of unanswered questions that could be addressed by the players in RE Village.

Chris discovers the true Mia trapped inside the lab at the game's conclusion. He frees her and runs to Ethan's aid, only to catch him in a fight with Mother Miranda over Rose. Chris then takes Rose and flees the village with Mia aboard a BSAA helicopter, leaving Ethan to detonate the bomb in Megamycete. Ethan forces Chris, Mia, and Rose to leave after defeating Miranda, thinking he is a Molded as well while sprinting towards the bomb to detonate it. Ethan successfully detonates the bomb, burying the entire village in the blast, and killing himself in the process.

A blond-haired teenage girl pays homage to Ethan's grave in the post-credits scene. After so many years, she is most likely Rose, still securing her superhuman powers but, unlike Eveline, most likely using them in a peaceful manner. While all this still left a new set of questions and mysteries unanswered, it is highly possible that the players would get the answers in a sequel just like this one, if that ever happens.

IMAGE: Capcom