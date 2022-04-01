Don't Starve Together Coming To Nintendo Switch This Month; Check Release Date Here

Don't Starve Together has finally got a release date for Nintendo Switch. The game is arriving on April 12, 2022. The game comes after Don't Starve. The developer Klei Entertainment also mentioned the game's Shared Unlocks feature that will enable players to share the unlockable items in the game including characters, drops, skins and more. In the game, players have to work with other players to explore the wilderness to collect resources and food.

Don't Starve Together to release on Nintendo Switch

The official forum page of the game says "since the launch of Don't Starve Together, we have been building resources for our players to be able to get cool item skins in lots of different ways. Soon, players will be able to share these skins across participating platforms." However, the forum page also confirms that the Shared Unlocks feature will not come to PlayStation. Developers say that releasing the feature for PlayStation is beyond their capacity as a studio.

To recall, the game was originally launched on Windows PC in the year 2016. In the coming days, the game will be available to purchase from Nintendo's website. Additionally, since the game is available on multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC, players will be able to use their items on all the platforms connected to their accounts.

Games releasing in April 2022

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To kickstart the month, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is going to release on April 5, 2022. To players' delight, the game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a classic LEGO-style adaptation of Star Wars.

MLB The Show 22

The game will be released on April 5, 2022. It will be available on consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

The game will be released on April 7, 2022, for Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. As a remaster of the game released in 1999, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will let players turn off enemy encounters if they want.