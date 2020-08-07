Dr. Disrespect To Start Streaming On YouTube After A Mysterious Twitch Ban?

Dr. Disrespect has made major headlines back in June when he was banned from the streaming platform Twitch, the reason of which still hasn't been declared by the company. But after almost a month over on hiatus, Dr. Disrespect has now teased his return to streaming and his comeback will be taking place on YouTube.

As of now, a stream on Dr. Disrespect's YouTube has been playing music along with the visuals of a red luxury car being parked at the Champions Club fuel station, but the streamer himself is reportedly scheduled to feature in his first live stream post-ban from Twitch at 12:30 PM IST.

Also read: Why was Dr Disrespect banned on Twitch? Streaming service issues statement

Dr. Disrespect makes a comeback on YouTube

As of now, Guy Beahm aka Dr. Disrespect has not signed an exclusive deal with YouTube which means that the streamer can stream his content on various other platforms like his Facebook and his official website, which the streamer reportedly plans on doing.

Back in mid-July when Guy had opened up about his plans for the future, he'd stated that branching out to different platforms rather than just being exclusive to one was one of his priorities. But, reports suggest that no platform currently wants to sign up Dr. Disrespect after his infamous ban from Twitch.

Also read: Spotify gaming streaming service Brime controversy involving Dr DisRespect

Guy Beahm had signed a multi-year deal with Twitch in March, which led to a bigger shock amid fans who did not anticipate the decision taken by the streaming platform. Twitch hasn't officially cleared the air behind the reason they chose to ban the streamer which led to Beahm hinting that he will be taking legal action against the platform, without giving away any details. What fueled conspiracy theories was that the streamer was banned from the platform just two days after it announced taking action against sexual allegations on any of its streamers, including the prominent ones like Dr. Disrespect.

Also read: T-Pain reveals how disrespectful Travis Scott was while collaborating; fans enraged

But, Guy Beahm had come forward and disregarded this theory stating that people have been engaging in crazy speculations around his ban. Beahm will be continuing to stream video games but is currently not interested to get an exclusive deal. Though many news portals reached out to Twitch to answer why Dr. Disrespect was banned, they did not receive a specific answer.

Also read: Dr Disrespect ban: Twitch celebrity streamer breaks silence weeks after getting banned