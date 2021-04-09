Dr Disrespect's Book Courts Controversy With New York Times Best Seller List

The gaming industry is booming and with that gamers are getting a little taste of the glory too. The gaming industry is worth billions and streaming has taken that a step ahead. People love watching their favorite streamers play some of the latest and most iconic games. Dr Disrespect is one of the most famous streamers out there today. He is popularly known to stream battle royale games and has quite a bit of expertise in them.

Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect is his gaming alias, his real name is Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV. He is known to stream games like H1Z1, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Black Ops 4: Blackout, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite. He was a popular streamer on Twitch and then moved on to YouTube after being banned from the channel. Dr Disrespect was banned from the platform because of streaming on the platform during the E3 event. This was in violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. Since then, he moved to youtube and has amassed a huge number of subscribers and is one of the top watched streamers on the planet.

ðŸ”´LIVE NOW - Huge Day in Verdansk



Triple Threat Challenge w/ @ZLanerOFFICIAL

âœ… Duo Win w/ 30 Kills Minimum

âœ… Trio Win w/ 40 Kills Minimum

âœ… Quad Win w/ 50 Kills Minimumhttps://t.co/ethohFJafL pic.twitter.com/WohiDkuW2O — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) April 5, 2021

Dr Disrespect Book: Violence. Speed. Momentum.

The Dr Disrespect book is on the popular streamer’s memoirs. This book is one of the bestsellers and contains Dr Disrespect’s History, Origins, and more. Check out the author’s description of Violence. Speed. Momentum. below:

Thank you @drdisrespect for this future 2x NY Times bestseller pic.twitter.com/oA0bhuOhm8 — Zedd (@Zedd) April 3, 2021

Dr Disrespect is a 6-foot-8 freak of nature with a 37-inch vertical, the two-time, back-to-back 1993-94 Blockbuster Video Game Champion, and in his factual opinion, the most dominant international gaming superstar in the history of the world.



It was just a matter of time before Western civilization came begging Doc to save literature by writing a memoir that reads like a vicious, muscular lion clawing his way through the rocks, roaring in anger and dominance. Here you will find his deepest, most intimate secrets. The untold history of his mysterious, legendary origins and his rise to unparalleled dominance. And most of all, you will find out what, exactly, Doc’s a doctor of.



Are you ready for a book with the rhythm of a sleazy ’70s muscleman and the ruthlessness of a ’90s serial killer? A journey that stares down the long, dark alley of your fears and never looks back? Does your warrior’s heart yearn to reach the tippity top of the mountain just to realize you’re still only halfway up?



If so, firm handshakes, Champion: Welcome to the salvation of literature.

Dr Disrespect and New York Times Best Seller List Controversy

Dr. Disrespect has called out the New York Times Best Seller List on his official Twitter account. He believes that his book has been mentioned in the top 15 list even though he has beat the numbers of most of the books on that list. He has also mentioned that one of the books on the list hasn’t even sold 15 copies and his book, Violence. Speed. Momentum should’ve been in the top 3 at least. New York times is yet to reply to this comment by Dr Disrespect.

Images Source: drdisrespect Twitter

Promo Image Source: drdisrespect Twitter