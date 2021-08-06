Dratini Nest In Pokemon Go: Learn Where Is Dratini Nest In Pokemon Go And More

Pokemon Go has added a new spawn system to the game. This new spawn system is Pokemon nests, Pokemon Nests can be found around Pokestops and Gyms mostly. The Dratini nest is one of the nests that many players have been chasing in the game. This next will increase the spawn chances of a Dratini. 'Where is Dratini nest in Pokemon Go?' is a very common query asked by the players.

Where is Dratini nest in Pokemon Go?

Dratini is a Pokemon that looks like a snake, and is a Dragon-type Pokemon. These types of Pokemon like to spend time around water bodies. It is advisable for the players to check out water bodies in their area to find a Dratini nest in Pokemon Go. The players should also keep in mind that nests usually spawn near populated locations such as Pokestops and Gyms, so the players should check these locations out first.

How to catch Dratini in Pokemon Go?

The best way to catch a Dratini in Pokemon Go is to try and find it during its spotlight hour. The usage of lure at a pokestop and incense while walking around will similarly extend the chances for the player to get a Pokemon Go Dratini for their collection. Players ought to stack up on great balls, ultra-balls, pokeballs, and Razz Berries to further increase their chances of getting the pokemon. Hatching eggs can likewise be a decent route for the player to get their hands on this Pokemon. These are the overall methods of getting any sort of Pokemon in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Dratini Statistics

Dratini can be a strong pokemon to have when facing gyms and other trainers. This pokemon is a must-have for the players' Pokemon collection. Adding Dratini to the player’s battling arsenal will prove beneficial for them. To get the best out of this pokemon, players should learn Dratini best moveset, weakness, and other stats. Check out the stats for Pokemon Go Dratini below: