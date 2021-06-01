Dying Light 2 Release Date And Pre-order Details You Need To Know

Dying Light 2 is among the most anticipated games. The project's release dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first gameplay reveal was in 2019 and after that, a new gameplay video has been released a few days ago. The game is touted to be the best-in-class survival game. Many people want to know Dying Light 2 release date.

Dying Light 2 Release Date

The release date for Dying Light 2 was first set for 2020, but then it was indefinitely delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the developers have finally come up with a new release date for the game and Dying Light 2 will be delivered on December 7, 2021. The game will be released on all platforms -- Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The hype for Dying Light 2 is at an all-time high.

Dying Light 2 pre-order Details

Players can opt for the Dying Light 2 pre-order to receive a bonus reward. The pre-order bonus includes an exclusive skin pack called Unique Reload Skin Pack. The players can choose one of the 3 editions that are available for the game, Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Ultimate edition. Every edition includes some exclusive items and a higher price point. Check out what the player will receive in each Dying Light 2 edition below:

Standard Edition

Dying Light 2 Game

Preorder Bonus

Deluxe Edition

Dying Light 2 Game

Preorder Bonus

Deluxe Digital Items

Story DLC 1

Ultimate Edition

Dying Light 2 Game

Preorder Bonus

Deluxe Digital Items

Story DLC 1

Ultimate Digital Items

Story DLC 2

Dying Light 2 Multiplayer

Dying Light 2 is a first-person survival game, based in an open world. Players need to survive the Zombie apocalypse and complete the story sequence. The open-world reacts to the player’s actions and the consequences of the player's actions affect the city. Many players have been wondering whether Dying Light 2 multiplayer is possible and can they experience the game with their friends. The answer is yes, Dying Light 2 has a multiplayer feature and the player can play a game with a total of 4 players. Players can host their own games or join others and see how their choices have played out differently than the ones the player made.

