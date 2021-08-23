Dying Light 2 To Launch New Gameplay Trailer, Combat/parkour Details At Gamescom 2021

Dying Light 2 has been one of the most awaited releases of the year amongst the gaming community. The developers of this upcoming survival horror action role-playing game have already created much excitement about the release in the gaming community. These Polish developers are planning to reveal a Dying Light 2 gameplay trailer during Gamescom that is scheduled to take place on August 26. Here is all the information on the internet about Techland’s upcoming game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human. Read more.

Dying Light 2 release, gameplay and more

The lead game designer of Dying Light 2, Tymon Smektala has spoken about the release of this upcoming game in a recent video released on their official Youtube. The community can expect Tymon to host the special Gamescom edition of Dying 2. He is supposed to explain the new combat and parkour gameplay of their upcoming release. This is very important for the game as Techland has been promoting them as the two main gameplay pillars of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The well-renowned gaming event is supposed to be hosted by Gamescom Studio in partnership with IGN on August 26th at 11 am PT / 8 pm CEST. The developers have been on the top of their game to bring in new features to the game. Here is a list of all the upcoming features of this survival horror game. Read more.

Dying Light 2 features

A lot of information about the game features were released by the game’s developers during an interview with Wccftech. The developers are supposedly bringing in a new open-world just like popular titles like GTA and Assassin’s Creed franchise. The real world will grant the players to play and complete tasks in a city engulfed in a new dark era. The players will also add interactive options like having multiple choices and consequences depending on their actions in the game. More information about Dying Light 2 release date and price is supposed to be announced during Techland’s presentation during the upcoming Gamescom event on August 26. Here is also the video about the Dying Light 2 update posted on the game’s official Youtube account.

