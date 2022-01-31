Dying Light 2 To Launch Soon; Check Release Date, Early Access & Pre-order Rewards

Dying Light 2 by Techland was originally supposed to launch in December last year. However, as the development team required more time to release the game, it was pushed back by two months. Hence, instead of coming out near Christmas, the game now has a release date in February 2022. Keep reading to know more about the Dying Light 2 release date and Dying Light 2 early access dates.

The official page of Xbox mentions some details about the gameplay. In the game, players will "participate in the life of a city engulfed in a new dark era, discover different paths and hidden passages, as you explore its multiple levels and locations." Players will also be able to take advantage of their character's parkour skills to escape from close encounters in the game. The game also supports two to four players of co-op gameplay.

Dying Light 2 release date

Dying Light 2 release date is now set for 4 February 2022. With the release, the game will be available on all leading consoles such as PS5. PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. It will also be available to play on Windows PC.

According to the developers, a Nintendo Switch version of the game, that can be streamed from the cloud, is also in the bags. However, the launch date of the Nintendo Switch cloud version of the game is not confirmed yet.

Dying Light 2 early access

Dying Light 2 early access will be available for those who pre-order the game. For players with PlayStation, the game is currently available to pre-order at the PlayStation Store. For those with Xbox and Windows PC, the game is available to pre-order on the Xbox Store and Steam respectively. That being said, those who pre-order the game in North America can access it on 1 February 2022 on PC and February 2 for PlayStation. The game is available in its lowest size on PlayStation 5, which is 32.5 GB.

Dying Light 2 pre-order rewards

Exclusive Packs

"Reach for the Sky" by Rosario Dawson

"Reach for the Sky" Paraglider Skin for Lawan and Aiden

"Reach for the Sky" Backpack Skin for Lawan and Aiden

"Reach for the Sky" Crossbow Skin for Lawan

"Reach for the Sky" outfit for Lawan

Reload skin pack