EA Games Hacked: Hackers Breach And Steal Game Source Code

E.A. is the most current in a string of corporations to be hacked in recent months, including JBS, the world's largest meat processor, and the Colonial Pipeline, which transports fuel down the East Coast. These were ransomware assaults, in which hackers attempt to shut down systems until a ransom is paid, however E.A. stated that it had not received any ransom requests. Continue reading the article to know more about thie EA data breach.

EA Games Hacked

Electronic Arts, the publisher of popular video games such as FIFA, Madden, The Sims, and Medal of Honor, announced on Thursday that it was investigating a network attack that resulted in the theft of game source code and tools. According to online remarks made in early June on an underground site frequented by cybercriminals, the hacker or hackers claimed to have stolen vital source code for the 2021 version of the popular soccer game FIFA, as well as data connected to a gaming production engine called Frostbite.

Parts of the FIFA and Frostbite code were taken, according to EA. According to Intel 471, a cybercrime intelligence organisation, the hackers were promoting around 800 terabytes of data in the posts. The hackers claimed to offer the full capability of exploiting on all EA services. They also claimed to have obtained FIFA 21 software development tools as well as server code for FIFA 22 player matchmaking. Losing control over source code might be disastrous for EA's business, according to Brett Callow, a cybersecurity specialist, and threat analyst at Emsisoft.

He explained that "source code might conceivably be duplicated by other developers or utilised to create game hacks." It's never a good thing when source code is released. Hackers can go through the code, find deeper holes to exploit, and sell the earlier code to hostile threat actors on the dark web. The intrusion did not result in the loss of any player information. Battlefield, Need for Speed, The Sims, Medal of Honor, Command & Conquer, Dead Space, Mass Effect, Dragon Age, Army of Two, Titanfall, and Star Wars are just a few of the established properties that EA has developed and published.

IMAGE: Electronic Arts