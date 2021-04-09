EA Sports PGA Tour Road To The Masters Release Date; Game To Feature Augusta National Club

Electronic Arts (EA) is one of the largest and most popular companies in game development that focuses on making sports games such as the FIFA series of games, NFL series of games and Need for Speed series. Back on March 29, EA had announced that the company was working on a new golf game, 6 years after the release of their last golf title, Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, which was released in 2015. Now, EA has announced the title of their upcoming golf game along with a few more details.

EA Sports Announce PGA Tour: Road to the Masters

As per a report by the Businesswire website, Fred Ridley, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, announced the game and released the game's cover poster during his annual press conference before the 2021 Master Tournament started today. According to the announcement, the PGA Tour: Road to Masters will be the exclusive game that covers all the four major golf championships - The Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open Championship and The Open Championship. The game will be available on next-generation consoles, specifically PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

PGA Tour Road to the Masters is going to be the first game to feature the Augusta National Golf Club as a playing venue after the 2013 game Tiger Woods PGA Tour. EA Sports claims that it has employed one a kind aerial scanning technology to collect millions of data points from the Augusta National Golf course, which will be used to accurately recreate it in the game.

EA PGA Tour Release Date

As of now, the company hasn't given a concrete release date for the game. As per Businesswire, the game is currently in development at EA Sports's Tiburon Studio. Tiburon Studio was involved in making popular games such as NBA Live and NFL Madden. PGA Tour will be powered by EA's latest Frostbite engine, which EA says will introduce 'stunning fidelity, breathtaking immersive environments, and approachable, dynamic gameplay' into the game.

EA Sports has previously published PGA tour games in the past. They had collaborated with Tiger Woods in 1998 to create a series of PGA tour games over the years. However, Tiger Woods has recently gone into contract with 2K Sports. 2K Sports published the PGA Tour 2k21 recently. Stay tuned for more news on EA Sports and gaming.

Image Source: EA Sports