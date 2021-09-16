EFootball 2022 PC System Requirements Out Now: Minimum And Recommended PC Requirements

Konami has managed to gain a lot of attention for their new eFootball 2022 game. The game managed to attract a lot of attention because of the name change from PES 2022 to eFootball 2022. The game is going to be a free-to-play title for both consoles and PC. After a long wait, the makers have finally released their eFootball 2022 PC System Requirements on Steam’s official page. Here are all the eFootball 2022 PC System Requirements listed on the game’s official Steam handle. Read more

Seitaro Kimura, eFootball™ series Producer at Konami Digital Entertainment, comments on the new title. pic.twitter.com/0E31LfSX6B — eFootball (@play_eFootball) September 2, 2021

eFootball 2022 PC System Requirements

Minimum requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

More about eFootball 2022

Apart from this, Konami recently confirmed that their eFootball game will be free to play title and players may not spend any money to enjoy the latest version of Konami’s PES 2022. Konami also confirmed to stop the release of any physical copies of the game and it will only be available to play by downloading it digitally. It is very shocking to see Konami scrapping the CD format for their upcoming game. Senior producer of eFootball, Seitaro Kimura recently spoke to IGN and said the main goal behind this update is to switch to a 'platform' approach with regular updates.

Players will need to have a stable internet connection to enjoy Konami’s upcoming Football game. Other than this, another Football video game has been introduced to the community. A new game called UFL is going to be released for gamers as a global online football league. The main attractive point of this game includes an option to create football clubs with more than 5000 licensed footballers to use. Reports around the community confirm that the developers have been working on this game for 5 years.