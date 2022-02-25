Elden Ring guide: How to summon two hand weapon in Elden Ring, step by step guide

Elden Ring is one of the latest online multiplayer games launched in February which is garnering immense attention among the gaming community. It has been developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco. In a nutshell, Elden Ring is a role-playing open-world game where people will play as characters that have to restore the Elden Ring to its original position and become the ultimate Elden Lord. While doing so, players will get to use a lot of weapons. However, players might need to wield some weapons with more power than the others and that is where this guide on wielding weapons with both hands comes into play.

Why summon a two-handed weapon in Elden Ring?

While using a weapon normally will deal damage in the game, wielding a weapon with both hands will increase the damage it causes to enemies. The extra damage might come into handy in fierce battles or while fighting with multiple enemies at once. Additionally, two-handed weapons will come in handy in situations where defence is not an effective option, as it adds a little boost to all the attacks made by the weapon in hand. Now that readers know why to hold a weapon with both hands in Elden Ring, given below are the steps needed to hold a weapon in two hands in Elden Ring.

How to summon a two-handed weapon in Elden Ring?

PlayStation: hold triangle + L1 or L2 (for left-handed weapons)/ R1 or R2 (for right-handed weapon)

(for left-handed weapons)/ (for right-handed weapon) Xbox: hold Y + LB or LT (for left-handed weapons)/ RB or RT (for right-handed weapons)

(for left-handed weapons)/ (for right-handed weapons) PC: hold E + LMB (left-handed weapon)/RMB (for right-handed weapon)

However, wielding a weapon with both hands takes a hit on the preciseness of the attack. Additionally, players would not be able to use the shield along with the weapon as both hands will be holding a single weapon. Nevertheless, it is easy to hold the weapon in both hands on all platforms including Windows, PlayStation and Xbox and following the steps given above, any player can wield a weapon in two hands to deal extra damage. Stay tuned for more such tutorials and other updates on the latest games.