Elden Ring Map Explained: How large is the full map? All you need to know

Elden Ring is one of the latest online multiplayer games launched in February which is garnering immense attention among the gaming community. It has been developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco. It has gained a lot of popularity since its release.

Elden Ring is a role-playing open-world game where people will play as characters that have to restore the Elden Ring to its original position and become the ultimate Elden Lord. While doing so, players have to explore the large map in the game, coming across islands, regions and the whimsical characters that have to be defeated in order to make progress in the game. Keep reading to know more about how large is the full map in Elden Ring.

How large is the full map in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring is one of the largest games developed by FromSoftware. To complete the game, players have to put in tens of hours, discovering new content and land. The game comprises multiple regions like Limgrave and Liurnia where players can experience open-world environments and regions like the Caelid Wilds where players get to handle different structures and gameplay. Much more regions like it are scattered across the map.

To put things into perspective, Elden Ring can take up to 60 hours for players. Exploring the entire map with several islands, land locations and underground locations takes a lot of time. According to maketechquick.com report that cites a Reddit user, Elden Ring's map has a total area of 79 square kilometres. If this is true, the Elden Ring map is larger than Grand Theft Auto V's entire map. To cover such a large area is a true challenge for players.

Elden Ring system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Image: ELDEN RING