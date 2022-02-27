Elden Ring system requirements: What are the minimum & recommended PC specs? Details here

Elden Ring is one of the latest online multiplayer games launched in February which is garnering immense attention among the gaming community. It has been developed by FromSoftware Inc. and published by Bandai Namco. It has gained a lot of popularity since its release.

In a nutshell, Elden Ring is a role-playing open-world game where people will play as characters that have to restore the Elden Ring to its original position and become the ultimate Elden Lord. While doing so, players will get to use a lot of weapons. However, to enjoy the game at its optimal performance, players must check the Elden Ring PC requirements.

The minimum requirements of a game are required to run the game in playable frame rates and with decent graphics. If a user tries to install and run the game on a PC with less powerful specifications than the minimum requirements, the game might not run properly, players may get a lot of frame drops. On the other hand, the recommended requirements of a game are the specifications can run it on high graphics settings.

Elden Ring system requirements

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 8GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

Sound Card: Windows-compatible audio device

Elden Ring Server Status

Elden Ring has just been launched and a lot of players are trying to get a taste of the new game. However, some of them are facing the "Network status check failed" error. To clarify, there is nothing that players can do about this error as it is caused due to extensive load over the servers of the game.

Elden Ring servers are currently working at the maximum capacity and there is a good chance that players who wish to play the online campaign in the game have to wait. This is similar to what happened with the game Lost Ark, where the players in Europe were not able to enter into the game due to server overload. To check the server status, players can visit the official social media handles of the game. Stay tuned for more gaming news.

Image: ELDEN RING