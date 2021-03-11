Elon Musk On Cyberpunk 2077: What Was The Latest Tweet From Elon Musk On Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the latest action RPG titles that came out at the end of 2020. The story in this game revolves around Night City, which is set in the Cyberpunk universe. The game was developed using the REDengine 4 by a team of around 500 people by CDProjekt. The most recent news related to Cyberpunk 2077 is the Tweet from Elon Musk about the non-existence of cars that can drive themselves. Continue reading the article to know more about it and the latest Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2.

Cyberpunk 2077 Cars

Ever since the release of Cyberpunk, Elon Musk has been playing the game and tweets about the game like praising the features etc, but he has also mentioned various bugs and glitches. This time the tweet from him mentions that there is no in-depth traffic AI in the game. This means that there is no presence of cars that can drive themselves and this should have been possible by 2077.

About the upcoming major update of 1.2, the developers have mentioned that they really wanted to release Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 at the same time span which they had previously decided. But due to the recent cyberattack on the studio’s IT infrastructure has led them to delay the update as they will need some additional time to reorganize everything.

The main motive of this Patch 1.2 is a lot major as compared to any of the previously released updates. The developers have been working on a lot of things like various quality improvements and bug fixes, and there is still a lot of work that needs to be taken care of so that they can deliver a better gaming experience. So the release date for this update is now postponed to the second half of March. The company also said that this is not something that they were initially planning but they just want to make sure that this update gets launched in a proper manner without any flaws. The exact contents of this update are also not disclosed by CDPR as of now but there was a hotfix that was released to fix some issues: