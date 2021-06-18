Epic Games Free Games: Get "Hell Is Other Demons" & "Overcooked! 2" For FREE; Know Details

Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the developer is well-known for giving free games every week on its website. To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and claim your free game each week through the store. Nevertheless, currently, the store is offering Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 as free games till June 24, 2021. If you are wondering about Epic Games free games this week, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Epic Games free games this week

Epic Games Store is following up with its free games every week ritual, and players have been enjoying the free run of various games on the developer's portal. Nevertheless, this time two of the popular games, Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 will be available for free download until June 24, 2021, because later two new ones will take over, and that is Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania. Both these games will be available for free on the Epic Games store from June 24 to July 01, 2021.

According to the official site of Epic Games, players will be able to enjoy Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 through the weekly free offering from the portal. The first two games are available from June 18, 2021, until June 24, 2021. Many players are actually waiting for this moment far too eagerly. Below is more about the Epic Games free games.

Hell is other demons

Minimum requirements OS - Windows 7 or higher CPU - Intel i3+ GPU - Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better Memory - 4 GB RAM Storage - 500 MB

Recommended requirements OS - Windows 10 CPU - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system GPU - Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better Memory - 8 GB RAM Storage - 500 MB



Overcooked! 2

Minimum requirements OSWin7 - 64 bit Memory - 4GB Processor - Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k Direct X - 11 Graphics - GeForce GTX 630 / Radeon HD 6570

Recommended requirements OSWin7 - 64 bit Processor - Intel i5-650 / AMD A10-5800K Memory - 8GB Direct X - 11 Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / Radeon HD 7510



IMAGE: EPIC GAMES STORE