Last Updated:

Epic Games Free Games: Get "Hell Is Other Demons" & "Overcooked! 2" For FREE; Know Details

Epic Games continues to offer a free game every week to players around the world. Here is what the developer is offering free in the store for you.

Written By
Yash Tripathi
epic games

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES STORE


Epic Games is known for its extensive list of games listed on its online store. However, you will be amazed to know that the developer is well-known for giving free games every week on its website. To take benefit of this, sign up for an Epic Games Store account, and claim your free game each week through the store. Nevertheless, currently, the store is offering Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 as free games till June 24, 2021. If you are wondering about Epic Games free games this week, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Epic Games free games this week 

Epic Games Store is following up with its free games every week ritual, and players have been enjoying the free run of various games on the developer's portal. Nevertheless, this time two of the popular games, Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 will be available for free download until June 24, 2021, because later two new ones will take over, and that is Horizon Chase Turbo and Sonic Mania. Both these games will be available for free on the Epic Games store from June 24 to July 01, 2021.

According to the official site of Epic Games, players will be able to enjoy Hell is other demons and Overcooked! 2 through the weekly free offering from the portal. The first two games are available from June 18, 2021, until June 24, 2021. Many players are actually waiting for this moment far too eagerly. Below is more about the Epic Games free games.

Hell is other demons

  • Minimum requirements
    • OS - Windows 7 or higher
    • CPU - Intel i3+
    • GPU - Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better
    • Memory - 4 GB RAM
    • Storage - 500 MB
  • Recommended requirements
    • OS - Windows 10
    • CPU - Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
    • GPU - Nvidia 450 GTS / Radeon HD 5750 or better
    • Memory - 8 GB RAM
    • Storage - 500 MB

Overcooked! 2

  • Minimum requirements
    • OSWin7 - 64 bit
    • Memory - 4GB
    • Processor - Intel i3-2100 / AMD A8-5600k
    • Direct X - 11
    • Graphics - GeForce GTX 630 / Radeon HD 6570
  • Recommended requirements
    • OSWin7 - 64 bit
    • Processor - Intel i5-650 / AMD A10-5800K
    • Memory - 8GB
    • Direct X - 11
    • Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 / Radeon HD 7510

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES STORE

READ | Epic games mystery game leak: Insider predicts which game could be next on the game store
READ | Epic games NBA2k21 is the latest title available for free: What is next mystery game?
READ | Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store until June 3: Know details
READ | How to get Discord Nitro on Epic Games? Here's how to download it from Epic Mega Sale
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND