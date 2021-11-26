Epic Games Store's Free Titles For December 2021 Announced; Check Here

Just like PlayStation Plus, Epic Games store also offers free titles to customers. While the titles are revealed before every month, they are usually available to download earlier that month. The free titles for the month of December will be available on the Epic Games Store between December 2 and 9. Previously, The Hunter: Call of the Wild and Antstream were available for free in the month of November 2021 and will still be available till December 2.
The free games for the month of December 2021 on Epic Games Store are Dead By Daylight and While True: Learn(). While the former is a horror-themed multiplayer game, the latter is a puzzle game. Additionally, Epic Games store is also holding a Black Friday Sale, offering discounts to interested customers. Keep reading to know more about the free Epic Games titles for December 2021.
Epic Games free titles December 2021
- Dead by Daylight: developed and published by Behaviour Interactive in the year 2016, Dead by Daylight is available across all leading platforms such as Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X/S, Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS. The gameplay consists of a killer and four trapped people on a map. While the killer tries to hunt the players in a first-person POV, the survivors have to work in collaboration to gather resources to leave the map. In the past, the game has been quite popular as it has hosted a lot of crossovers with popular movies such as Resident Evil and Halloween.
- While True: Learn(): It is a simulator game that is based on the story of a machine learner who is trying to create a language to communicate with a cat. The game is based on concepts such as machine learning, big data, neural networks and artificial intelligence. While not all players will enjoy this game, those who wish to learn about artificial intelligence and machine learning will enjoy this educational game. The game is available on Microsoft Windows, Android, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Both the new games will be available to access after December 9 until next month in January when Epic Games Store comes up with new games.