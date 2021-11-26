Epic Games Store's Free Titles For December 2021 Announced; Check Here

Just like PlayStation Plus, Epic Games store also offers free titles to customers. While the titles are revealed before every month, they are usually available to download earlier that month. The free titles for the month of December will be available on the Epic Games Store between December 2 and 9. Previously, The Hunter: Call of the Wild and Antstream were available for free in the month of November 2021 and will still be available till December 2.

The free games for the month of December 2021 on Epic Games Store are Dead By Daylight and While True: Learn(). While the former is a horror-themed multiplayer game, the latter is a puzzle game. Additionally, Epic Games store is also holding a Black Friday Sale, offering discounts to interested customers. Keep reading to know more about the free Epic Games titles for December 2021.

Epic Games free titles December 2021