Epic Games To Shut Down Houseparty, Including Video Chat ‘Fortnite Mode’ In Oct

While Houseparty is a social networking application that allows up to eight people to connect via video calls in a private space called rooms, it is about to be shut down in October 2021. The application will be removed from app stores today and will stop functioning for the existing users in near future.

Back in 2019, the Houseparty app was acquired by Epic Games, which are popularly known as the creator of the multiplayer battle royale game Fortnite. Following the deal, Epic Games also integrated Houseparty's expertise into Fortnite, introducing a new video chat feature for platforms such as PlayStation 4, 5 and computers.

As announced by Epic and Houseparty, the application will be taken down from app stores and stop functioning for users in October 2021. Houseparty was found in 2015 and enabled users to attend group video alls and enjoy games like Uno, Heads Up and other multiplayer games. Additionally, the in-game integration of the video chat application that allowed Fortnite users to video call, known as the Houseparty Fortnite Mode, will also be discontinued. House party also enabled Fortnite players to live stream the game directly to the platform.

Millions of people around the world have used Houseparty to connect with their friends and family since the app launched. Today, we’re sharing that we’ve made the decision to discontinue the app in October. ❤️👋



— Houseparty (@houseparty) September 9, 2021

As mentioned in Houseparty's official blog, "the team behind Houseparty is working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family." Houseparty also mentions that their "social vision and core technology have already contributed to new features used by hundreds of millions of people in Fortnite and by developers around the world." Houseparty also mentions some alternative applications that can be used by people to connect with their friends and family.

By referring to the metaverse, Houseparty is referring to apps and games with a large virtual environment, such as Fortnite. The game has already started providing metaverse-like features such as in-game concerts, speeches and other live events. Although Epic Games is not letting go of Houseparty, and the employees will be deployed in other teams that are working on improving social interaction across Epic's video games.