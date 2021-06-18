Explained: Best Minecraft Texture Packs For Minecraft 1.17 Update

Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update is quite massive. The new update helps the players to create, explore and experience lot more. All of these experiences can be enhanced by adding mods or extra packs to the game. One of the mods that players love is the Minecraft texture packs. Many players wish to learn what are the best Minecraft texture packs.

Best Minecraft Texture Packs

Texture Packs, also known as resource packs help breathe some life into the player’s creations. The texture packs add a different texture to the Minecraft Blocks. These textures completely change the look and appearance of the block, it can look animated, to extremely realistic. It all depends on the texture pack the player chooses to download and apply to their creations. Check out a list of some of the best Texture Packs in Minecraft below:

Pastel Craft

Hafen

Chroma Hills

John Smith Legacy

RTX Ray Tracing Pack

LB Photo Realism Reload

Luna HD

Depixel

Faithful pack

Dokucraft

How to install Minecraft Textures?

After figuring out which Minecraft Texture Packs the players want to use, they still have a hard time figuring out how to install these textures. This guide will enlist the steps the players need to take to install Minecraft textures in their game. Check out the Minecraft Texture Pack installing guide below:

First, the players should download the desired texture pack.

Then they should open the Minecraft application and click on Options

Then from the menu, they should click on Resource Packs

Then from the options available, the players should select Open Resource Pack Folder

Then the player should drag the Texture Pack and drop it into this folder

After that, the texture pack should be visible in the collection of usable add-ons

Best Shaders for Minecraft 1.17

Minecraft Shaders improve Minecraft graphics, add reality effects, 3d textures, shading, reflections, sun rays, and very realistic cloud improvement. These shaders help produce an immersive gaming environment, it helps makes the players' creations look more advanced and beautiful when compared to a creation without shaders. Minecraft Shaders are mods that have been created specifically to help improve the game’s visuals. The players will need to choose a shader pack from the list of Minecraft 1.17 Shaders. Check out the best Minecraft 1.17 Shaders below:

KUDA Shaders 1.17

SORA Shaders 1.17

Nostalgia Shaders 1.17

ProjectLUMA Shaders 1.17

BBEPC Shaders 1.17

BSL Shaders 1.17

Sildur’s Shaders 1.17

Chocapic13’s Shaders 1.17

IMAGE: SILLYHOSS TWITTER