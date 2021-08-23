F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes Go Live: All Minor Fixes For PS5, PS4, Xbox And PC

EA has managed to gain a lot of appreciation because of the success of their F1 2021 game. The makers have constantly been updating their racing game with scheduled updates. EA has already released a new set of F1 2021 1.07 patch notes to fix the minor bugs and errors present in the game. The drivers have been waiting for this update with the 1.07 F1 2021 update to be released for a long time and now they are curious to learn more about it. Here are all the F1 2021 update 1.07 patch notes. Read more

F1 2021 update 1.07 patch notes

Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004

Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue

F2™ races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded

Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration

Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks

Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals

Driver name filters have been updated for the career

Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period

The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution

Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised

Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled

Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor

Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes the game resolution to change on ultrawide screens

Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points

DRS Beep audio level has been increased

AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending

Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions

Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display “To Do”

UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished

UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in the final classification

UDP: Session history information from the previous session is no longer sent following a restart

UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement

On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off

Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play

The ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added

Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point

Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point

General stability improvements

Various minor fixes

F1 2021 update 1.08 patch notes release date

Apart from this, the industry experts are expecting another F1 2021 update to be released soon. According to the scheduled releases, EA is supposed to release another set of patches for the game. F1 2021 update 1.08 patch notes release date is expected to be September 6 on respective app stores of the device. Seeing EA release constant updates for their game shows their will to make their game almost perfect without any errors. No other information is available about the F1 2021 update.