F1 2021 Update 1.07 Patch Notes Go Live: All Minor Fixes For PS5, PS4, Xbox And PC

EA has already released a new set of F1 2021 1.07 patch notes to fix the minor bugs and errors present in the game. Here are all the F1 2021 update 1.07 patch notes.
F1 2021 update 1.07 patch notes
- Addressed an issue where Xbox users could fail to join an online session with error WS10004
- Re-enabled 3D audio for PS5 headsets and addressed the underlying issue
- F2™ races that finish due to the 1-hour time limit no longer result in the incorrect positions being awarded
- Fixed an issue where driver stats were reset to baseline stats and not taking upgrades into consideration
- Addressed an issue where players could start a lap ahead at certain tracks
- Distort sponsor will now correctly pay out the sponsor bonus after achieving the goals
- Driver name filters have been updated for the career
- Addressed an issue where audio could drop out during an extended play period
- The vehicle halo will no longer have low shadow resolution
- Fanatec advanced paddle module top paddles will now be correctly recognised
- Addressed an issue with saturated characters in the background of meet the press sequences with HDR enabled
- Closing the game during the season transition in MyTeam no longer results in the user having no team name, engine supplier or sponsor
- Viewing a highlight or replay after a race no longer causes the game resolution to change on ultrawide screens
- Addressed an issue where users could have negative resource points
- DRS Beep audio level has been increased
- AI will no longer overtake the safety car when it is ending
- Collision setting will now be retained if changed between sessions
- Addressed an issue where the ERS deploy setting could display “To Do”
- UDP: m_resultStatus no longer shows as active after the race has finished
- UDP: Correct number of laps now shown in the final classification
- UDP: Session history information from the previous session is no longer sent following a restart
- UDP: LapHistoryData will now be correctly sent for an active car following a retirement
- On-Demand leagues can now turn AI reserves off
- Very Short has been added to the session length filter in social play
- The ability to hide the menu when customising camera settings has been re-added
- Added quality options and sharpening slider for DLSS
- Rebalanced chapters 3, 5, 9 and 12 on Challenging difficulty in Braking Point
- Rebalanced chapters 3, 5 and 12 on Hard difficulty in Braking Point
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
F1 2021 update 1.08 patch notes release date
Apart from this, the industry experts are expecting another F1 2021 update to be released soon. According to the scheduled releases, EA is supposed to release another set of patches for the game. F1 2021 update 1.08 patch notes release date is expected to be September 6 on respective app stores of the device. Seeing EA release constant updates for their game shows their will to make their game almost perfect without any errors. No other information is available about the F1 2021 update.