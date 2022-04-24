F1 22 release date announced: Check early access, system requirements and other details

Electronic Arts on Sunday officially announced the release date of F1 22, the Formula One racing game. The game will feature highly intricate F1 cars, racing circuits, regulations and more new elements. Those who wish to remain updated with the latest developments can head over to the official website of the game and sign up. Keep reading to know more about the F1 22 release date, F1 22 early access and F1 22 system requirements.

F1 22 release date

EA Sports F1 22, the official sponsor of the Formula One racing game will release on July 1, 2022. The game will release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The game will also be available on Windows PC via the EA App, Origin, Steam and Epic Store. The official website of the game reads "tale your seat for a new season as redesigned cards and overhauled rules refine race day with the authentic 2022 lineup."

F1 22 early access

There is early access for F1 22. Those who purchase pre-order the F1 22 Champions Edition by May 16, 2022, will receive a Miami-themed content pack, three days of early access, F1 Life Starter pack, F1 22 New Era content, and New My Team icons, 18,000 PitCoin and Dual Entitlement upgrade. More details about the pre-order benefits of the game are available on the respective websites of the platforms.

F1 22 system requirements

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

A Broadband internet connection required

Storage: 80 GB of available space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible

Recommended system requirements