Far Cry 5 All Set To Host Free Weekend; Check Dates, Start Time And More Details

Ubisoft has managed to gain the attention of the entire gaming community after accounting for their latest title, Far Cry 5 Free to Play. This is extremely surprising because Far Cry 5 is the latest game that is currently live. This could be a great way to create some interest around their upcoming addition to the Far Cry game franchise. The players are currently trying to know how to get this FPP action-adventure game into their playlist for free. Here is all the information on the internet about Far Cry 5 Free to Play.

Ubisoft makes Far Cry 5 Free to Play

Play Far Cry 5 for free this weekend! pic.twitter.com/KFz7sGeHOc — Far Cry UK (@FarCryUK) August 3, 2021

The makers will be keeping their Far Cry 5 Free to Play only for this weekend. This means that the game will be available for download between August 5 and 9. Far Cry 5 start time has also been released which confirms that the game will go live at 6 pm BST / 10 am PT / 1 pm ET. This also includes the release of the Far Cry 5 full version without content restrictions. It is already available for preload and the makers have also released an update for next-generation consoles. This means that the game will be available for download on PS5, Xbox series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and even on PC. The gamers have also been trying to search about the upcoming Far Cry 6 that is slated to be released on October 7. It will be available to download via Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect.

More about Far Cry 6

A lot of information has already surfaced on the internet about the game’s next villain. A listing from PlayStation Store Hong Kong confirmed Giancarlo Esposito aka Gus Fring to be Far Cry 6’s next villain. The title of this game will be changed to Polar Cry which will be based in a tropical paradise, Yala, whose time has been frozen. Ubisoft was supposed to release the game in the first half of 2021 but the release had to be pushed due to production issues caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out on Ubisoft’s social media handles for any updates on the game.