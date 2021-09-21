Last Updated:

Far Cry 6 Makers Favour PC Over Consoles For Adding Ray-Tracing Capabilities For Its Users

Far Cry 6 is all set to make its ray tracing feature exclusive for all PC players. Here is all the information on Ubisoft's upcoming action-adventure game.

Far Cry 6

Ubisoft is on the top of their game to release their new action-adventure game, Far Cry 6. The release of Far Cry 6 is slated for October 7, 2021. Recent updates from Ubisoft's 3D Team Lead Programmer, Stephanie Brenham recently confirmed that the ray tracing feature will only be limited for the Far Cry 6 PC players. Meaning that the ray-tracing will not be available on the console and will be limited only for PC users. 

Far Cry 6 to keep Ray tracing feature exclusive for their game's PC version

Keep in mind that ray-tracing helps the gamers to deliver a more realistic feel to the game. The ray-tracing technique helps by modelling the light transport to help generate more realistic digital images. Stephanie Brenham recently spoke to Wccftech and said that the Ray tracing will only be available on PC. Stephanie added that the team’s objective of using the next-generation consoles is by taking advantage of its new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 FPS. She added that new game features like a dynamic weather system and many other features are supported on all platforms. Take a look at the Far Cry 6 system requirements that are required to be followed for the game to run seamlessly. 

Far Cry 6 PC Features

  • Uncapped framerate
  • In-depth customization options
  • Hybrid input and extended control customization
  • Multi-monitor and widescreen support
  • In-game benchmark for performance analysis
  • DirectX Raytracing (DXR)
  • AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support

Far Cry 6 PC Specifications

Specs for 1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

  • GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB
  • RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i7-10700k – 3.8 GHZ
  • GPU: AMD RX 6800 – 16 GB or NVIDIA RTX 3080 – 10 GB
  • RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)
  • Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)
