Far Cry 6 release date in India: All we know so far about Ubisoft's upcoming game

Far Cry 6 will set players against an enemy leader Anton Castillo, played by Giancarlo Esposito. Players will experience the storyline in either single or duo formations. The game by Ubisoft will be available on X Box Series X/S/One, PlayStation 4/5, Google Stadio, Windows PC and Amazon Luna. For Windows PC, players will be able to get the game from Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. Like the previous titles in the series,

Far Cry 6 release date in India

Far Cry 6 gameplay

The Far Cry 6 release date in India will coincide with the global launch of the game on October 7, 2021. The game is based in a "tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean," also called Yara. In the game, players will experience the storyline with Dani Rojas, a military dropout local. Players will be given the choice to play as a female or a mail character. The storyline revolved around the brutal rule of Anton Castillo, which sparks a revolution across the in-game country. Players will join forces to liberate local people from the rule of the dictator. While progressing in the game, players will camp across the country, collect resources and gather soldiers to fight the dictator's forces.

Far Cry 6 pre-order

Far Cry 6 is currently available for pre-orders on various gaming platforms. While the game is globally launching on October 7, 2021, at 12:00 AM, there is no early access available. The editions of the game differ as Standard, Gold, Ultimate and Collectors Edition. While checking the prices of Ubisoft's upcoming game on various platforms, only the details mentioned below were found. Details about PlayStation pricing is not available on Ubisoft's website as of now. However, we will update the list if anything comes up.

Windows

Far Cry Standard Edition for Windows PC: Rs. 2,999

Far Cry 6 Gold Edition for Windows PC: Rs. 4,999

Far Cry 6 Ultimate Edition for PC: Rs. 5,499

Xbox One, Series X/S