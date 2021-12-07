FF XIV Endwalker Releases Today; Final Fantasy 14 Director Apologises For Login Issues

After facing a little setback, Final Fantasy XIV will finally be released today (December 7). Initially, the launch date of the game had been set earlier but had to be postponed due to an issue where a lot of users who purchased the early-access pack could not log in to the game. The producer and director of Final Fantasy XIV published a blog post on 5 December 2021, apologising for the issue faced by customers.

"I would like to apologize for the many inconveniences caused to our players as a result of the congestion that has continued since the start of Early Access. I am truly sorry, and we will continue to do our utmost to address the congestion situation and the errors during login queues as soon as possible," Naoki Yoshida wrote in an official blog post.

For those catching up, Final Fantasy 14 is one of the most awaited titles from Square Enix and is an online multiplayer role-playing game. New players and those who purchased the early access version shall have a code to start playing the game post the release date. The code will be given by the seller.

The #Endwalker official release is tomorrow!



You will be able to redeem your registration code from Monday, Dec. 6 at 7:05 a.m. (PST) / 15:05 (GMT).



PC users: Remember to redeem your code to continue playing after the early access period!



Details 🌐 https://t.co/OlpRyLTt8a pic.twitter.com/uOR9KBEKY2 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) December 6, 2021

FF XIV Endwalker release time

Those who pre-ordered the game have already been playing it for quite some time. However, as mentioned by the developers in a public statement, due to a large number of players entering the early access, the game has been facing login issues.

While the early access codes given to customers will cease to function on 10 December at 11:59 pm PST, both new players and early customers would need to enter another code to keep playing after the game is officially released. With that being said, the FF XIV Endwalker release time is set on 7 December 2021.

The Final Fantasy 14 patch notes can be accessed on the official website of the game.

FFXIV Endwalker system requirements