FIFA 21 Source Code Leaked By Hackers After EA Denies To Pay Heavy Ransom For Data

FIFA 21 source code has been leaked online by a group of hackers after it was stolen and EA denied paying the ransom. Learn more about the leak here.

Fifa 21 has been facing a huge controversy recently. Hackers have allegedly stolen the Fifa 21 source code from EA and are holding it for ransom. According to the alleged situation, these hackers stole the Fifa 21 source code and have asked EA for a sum of 28 million dollars. EA didn't negotiate with the hackers and denied paying them the sum. This led to the leak of the Fifa 21 code online by the hackers. 

FIFA 21 Code leaked online by Hackers

The whole situation kickstarted on the 10th of June, a group of hackers stole the source code of FIFA 21. The data that was stolen was 780 GB and the hackers got access to this data by invading EA’s internal stack channel. The hackers got hold of some stolen cookies online, these cookies held the login credentials of certain employees. These login credentials helped the group to invade the slack channel and steal the data. 

After the data was stolen, the hackers held it for ransom from EA, they demanded a sum of 28 million dollars. The hackers allegedly claimed that if EA didn't pay them the sum, they would release the FIFA 21 code online or sell it to the highest bidder. EA didn't budge a bit to the threats, instead, they mentioned that the data that was stolen did not hold any sensitive information or any player information. They denied paying a penny to hackers. 

The hackers then threatened EA that they would sell this source code on the black market. As the data didn't hold any sensitive information, they were at a loss of buyers. So in the end, to cause some amount of damage the hackers released the FIFA 21 Code online, as per Techno Sports. 

FIFA 22 Gameplay Trailer

FIFA 22 has been generating a great deal of hype after the release of its gameplay trailer. The new gameplay trailer shows how the game is developing into something new and how the developers are trying to get FIFA to become as realistic as possible. The trailer has also introduced new features such as Hypermotion, this feature will help mimic the gameplay in a more realistic manner. New animations have been added to the game to provide a variety of ball control options. 

