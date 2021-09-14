FIFA 22: Check Release Date, Demo Version, PS5, PS4, Xbox Availability & More Details

FIFA 22 showcases a new Hypermotion technology used by EA to enhance the virtual movement of the players and bring a life-like feel to it. While the game is up for pre-order on several platforms, including PC, PS and Xbox, EA will grant four days early access to those who pre-order the upcoming game. Alongside, EA Play members will get a discount on pre-orders and monthly in-game rewards.

FIFA 22 will be available on all the leading gaming platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia. The Hypermotion technology used in the game could benefit from the hardware capabilities of both Microsoft and Sony's latest consoles. It has been created by using real-time motion analysis and animating the high-intensity football gameplay of 22 players.

FIFA 22 demo version

Following the previous release patterns, FIFA 22 demo version might be announced sometime soon. Previously, FIFA 20 demo version was made available around two weeks before the game's official release date. If that holds true, the FIFA 22 demo version might be released around September 14, 2021. However, something that might raise concern among fans is that FIFA 21 did not have a demo version. The game was directly launched on October 6, 2021.

FIFA 22 release date and time

FIFA 22 release date for Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Stadia and PC has been fixed as October 1, 2021, which is hardly two weeks from now. EA Sports has been releasing exclusive and new content about their upcoming FIFA 22, and the gamers are excited to hear more from them. Those who pre-order the game will get early access on September 27, 2021.

FIFA 22 pre-order details

The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition for PS4 and PS5 is available at Rs. 6,499. An additional 10% discount on the price will be applicable for users with subscriptions to EA Play. Those who pre-order the game will be able to access it on September 27, 2021. Apart from the early access, players will get 4,600 FIFA points, TOTW 1 Player, FUT Ones to Watch item and other perks. The game is also available on PS4, with the standard edition priced at Rs. 3,999. The FIFA 22 Standard Edition on Xbox One costs Rs. 3,999 as well.

Image: EA.COM